Fri, 19 April 2019 at 12:34 am

Katy Perry & Daddy Yankee: 'Con Calma Remix' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Katy Perry & Daddy Yankee: 'Con Calma Remix' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Daddy Yankee teamed up with Katy Perry and DJ Snow for his latest remix!

The 34-year-old singer and American Idol judge is featured on the 42-year-old rapper’s latest release “Con Calma Remix.”

Daddy Yankee originally dropped the song back in February, but now he’s added Katy and DJ Snow for fire remix.

If you missed it, Katy recently hit the stage alongside Zedd for a performance at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival.

You can download the remix off of iTunes here – and stream it now!

Check out the lyrics inside…
Photos: Getty
