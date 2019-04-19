Top Stories
Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 1:20 pm

Laurie Metcalf & John Lithgow Celebrate Opening Night of 'Hillary and Clinton' on Broadway!

Laurie Metcalf & John Lithgow Celebrate Opening Night of 'Hillary and Clinton' on Broadway!

Laurie Metcalf happily poses alongside her co-star John Lithgow while attending the opening night after party for their Broadway play Hillary and Clinton held at The Bowery Hotel on Thursday (April 18) in New York City.

The leading stars were joined at the event by their other castmates Zak Orth who plays campaign manager Mark and Peter Francis James as Barack, as well as director Joe Mantello.

Synopsis: Behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark, sees things another. If any of this sounds familiar, don’t be fooled; in a universe of infinite possibilities, anything that can happen, will.

You can catch Hillary and Clinton at the John Golden Theatre, where it plays through July 21!
Credit: Joseph Marzullo; Photos: WENN
Posted to: John Lithgow, Laurie Metcalf

