Fri, 19 April 2019 at 12:12 am

Lil Dicky: 'Earth' Lyrics, Stream, & Download - LISTEN NOW!

Lil Dicky: 'Earth' Lyrics, Stream, & Download - LISTEN NOW!

Lil Dicky‘s brand new song “Earth” is out now and it features so many stars!

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is David Burd, created the song as a tribute to our planet.

“It’s literally got 30 of the biggest artists in the world on it and every artist plays a different animal,” he said on Ellen. “It’s all about saving the Earth. There’s an environmental crisis going on right now.”

Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Wiz Khalifa, Halsey, and John Legend are just some of the MANY stars featured in the song and video.

Leonardo DiCaprio is featured at the end of the video and he says, “This might be my favorite song ever.”

You can download the song now on iTunes and watch the music video below.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

Read the lyrics below!
