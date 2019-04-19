Top Stories
Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Bella Thorne Gets Cozy with New Man Shortly After Split from Mod Sun

Shay Mitchell Loses a Tooth While Eating a Bagel Sandwich (Photos)

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 12:32 am

Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Video Features Celebs Playing Animals - Watch Now!

Lil Dicky‘s “Earth” video is going to be talked about for a long time and it’s a must watch!

The 31-year-old rapper wrote an ode to the earth and got so many stars to join him in the animated portion of the video.

The video starts with the effects of climate change becoming evident in Los Angeles. Lil Dicky then encounters a group of kids who have knocked over a trash can and he tells them to pick up the garbage. After some insults, one kid starts picking up the trash and finds a magical book that he opens, starting the song.

Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Wiz Khalifa, Halsey, and John Legend are just some of the MANY stars featured in the song and video.

Leonardo DiCaprio is featured at the end of the video and he says, “This might be my favorite song ever.”

For more information on how to change the world go to WeLoveTheEarth.org.
