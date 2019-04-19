Lionel Richie Says Stevie Wonder Pranked Him By Driving A Car

Lionel Richie hit the couch on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (April 18) and talked about turning 70 with his blessed health.

“My grandmother lived to be 103, on my mother’s side,” the 69-year-old singer explained. “And 98 on my father’s side. So I’m just banking on genes.”

When asked about his big birthday plans, Lionel joked, “I’m going to go find a nice corner of the world, turn the light off and sit quietly.”

Lionel also shared the story of how he was once pranked by none other than Stevie Wonder.

“I go over to his house, and he says, ‘I got a record I want you to hear’,” Lionel recalled. “He pulls a cassette out… and he says, ‘Come go with me in the car.’ He goes to the car, and he goes on the driver’s side.”

“He puts the cassette in, he cranks the car up and then he put it in reverse and starts going down the driveway. I said ‘Stevie!’ he goes ‘I got you,’” Lionel said.

Lionel also talked about meeting Prince Charles, making “We are The World,” his friendship with Prince, and judging on American Idol.



Lionel Richie on Turning 70, Prince & We Are the World