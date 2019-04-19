Lizzo: 'Cuz I Love You' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!
Lizzo‘s album is finally out!
The 30-year-old entertainer just dropped her third studio album Cuz I Love You.
Lizzo debut album – Lizzobangers – was released in 2013.
Over the weekend, Lizzo hit the stage for a killer performance during the 2019 Coachella Music Festival.
Later this spring, Lizzo will be hitting the road for her Cuz I Love You Tour
