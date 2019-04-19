Lizzo Performs 'Juice' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!
Lizzo hit the stage in style on last night’s (April 18) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The 30-year-old entertainer served as the musical guest on host Jimmy‘s Mercedes-Benz Concert Series and performed her hit single “Juice” with a crew of dancers.
Lizzo just dropped her third studio album Cuz I Love You, which features collaborations from Missy Elliott on “Tempo” and Gucci Mane on “Exactly How I Feel.”
The album is currently #2 on the iTunes album chart – Stream it here!
Lizzo – ‘Juice’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’