Madonna & Maluma to Perform 'Medellín' at Billboard Music Awards 2019

Madonna and Maluma are getting ready to hit the stage together for the first time!

The pop icon and the “HP” Colombian reggaeton star will team up for the premiere live performance of their collaboration “Medellín” from Madonna‘s upcoming album Madame X at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, producers announced on Friday morning (April 19).

The two join previously announced performers including BTS, Halsey, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Daigle, The Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Panic! At The Disco, Sam Smith, Normani and 2019 Icon Award recipient Mariah Carey.

Madonna last performed on the Billboard Music Awards in 2016 with a tribute to Prince. This is Maluma‘s BBMAs debut.

Madame X will be released on June 14. Click here to listen to “Medellín.”

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Click here to see the full list of nominees!