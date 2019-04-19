Top Stories
Fri, 19 April 2019 at 2:22 pm

Michelle Williams & Husband Phil Elverum Split After Less Than One Year of Marriage (Report)

Michelle Williams & Husband Phil Elverum Split After Less Than One Year of Marriage (Report)

Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum are calling it off.

The 38-year-old actress and the 40-year-old musician have split, People reported on Friday (April 19).

The two married and moved in together in the summer of 2018. Michelle has recently been spotted in public without her wedding ring.

Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year. It was an amicable spilt and they remain friends,” the source revealed.

Michelle confirmed her marriage last July in a Vanity Fair cover story. The two got married in a small ceremony in the Adirondacks with friends and their daughters in attendance.

