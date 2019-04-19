Top Stories
Fri, 19 April 2019 at 6:12 pm

NCT 127 Visits Music Choice After 'We Are Superhuman' EP Announcement

NCT 127 make a stylish appearance at Music Choice!

The South Korean boy group stopped by the company on Friday (April 19) in New York City.

They threw up some hand signs and posed together on the couch.

Check out some photos they shared on Instagram that same day below!

The guys are on the move lately – just before that, they tweeted, “Good morning!! Rise and shine!!! Hahahahah I’m going to dallas soon!!! guys!! Please recommend a place to go shopping!”

The day before, NCT 127 announced their new EP We Are Superhuman during their Good Morning America performance.
