Netflix Releases 'When They See Us' Trailer Featuring Felicity Huffman - Watch Now

The trailer for Netflix‘s When They See Us is here.

Based on a true story, When They See Us chronicles the notorious case of five teenagers of color, labeled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit.

The four part limited series will focus on the five teenagers from Harlem — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise. Beginning in the spring of 1989, when the teenagers were first questioned about the incident, the series will span 25 years, highlighting their exoneration in 2002 and the settlement reached with the city of New York in 2014.

The series was created by Ava DuVernay, who also co-wrote and directed the four parts.

The series features many stars including Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo and Felicity Huffman, who is embroiled in legal drama of her own at the moment as well.

When They See Us hits Netflix on May 31. Watch the trailer…