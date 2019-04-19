Top Stories
Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 12:53 pm

Netflix Releases 'When They See Us' Trailer Featuring Felicity Huffman - Watch Now

Netflix Releases 'When They See Us' Trailer Featuring Felicity Huffman - Watch Now

The trailer for Netflix‘s When They See Us is here.

Based on a true story, When They See Us chronicles the notorious case of five teenagers of color, labeled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit.

The four part limited series will focus on the five teenagers from Harlem — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise. Beginning in the spring of 1989, when the teenagers were first questioned about the incident, the series will span 25 years, highlighting their exoneration in 2002 and the settlement reached with the city of New York in 2014.

The series was created by Ava DuVernay, who also co-wrote and directed the four parts.

The series features many stars including Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo and Felicity Huffman, who is embroiled in legal drama of her own at the moment as well.

When They See Us hits Netflix on May 31. Watch the trailer…
Just Jared on Facebook
when they see us trailer april 2019 01
when they see us trailer april 2019 02
when they see us trailer april 2019 03
when they see us trailer april 2019 04
when they see us trailer april 2019 05
when they see us trailer april 2019 06
when they see us trailer april 2019 07
when they see us trailer april 2019 08
when they see us trailer april 2019 09
when they see us trailer april 2019 10
when they see us trailer april 2019 11
when they see us trailer april 2019 12
when they see us trailer april 2019 13
when they see us trailer april 2019 14
when they see us trailer april 2019 15
when they see us trailer april 2019 16

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Ava DuVernay, Felicity Huffman, Movies, Trailer, When They See Us

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Pauly D is collecting fan mail to bring to Mike "The Siutation" in prison - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch responds to fake nudes leak - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson denies a feud between she and this fellow American Idol alum - TooFab
  • Leslie Jones is breaking down Game of Thrones - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who Justin Bieber is calling out - Just Jared Jr