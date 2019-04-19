Fri, 19 April 2019 at 12:08 pm
Olivia Jade Spotted Partying with YouTubers Amid College Admissions Scandal
- Olivia Jade was seen partying with friends amid the ongoing college admissions scandal involving her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. – TMZ
- Sofia Carson just made a big announcement! – Just Jared Jr
- What did you think of the Beyonce movie? – Lainey Gossip
- Charlamagne Tha God is opening up about Wendy Williams‘ divorce… – TooFab
- Sophie Turner makes a sad admission about some Game of Thrones fans. – MTV
- Michael Phelps reveals how he’s staying mentally strong. – Popsugar
