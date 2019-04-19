Paula Patton Debuts New Perm Haircut!

Paula Patton is showing off her new hairstyle!

The 43-year-old Precious actress debuted her new perm while stepping out on Wednesday (April 17) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paula Patton

Paula kept things cool in a brown shirt, ripped jeans, and desert boots as she stepped out to run a few errands around town.

Earlier this month, Paula was spotted flashing a smile as she stepped out to do some shopping in Los Angeles.

Check out the latest photos of Paula Patton in the gallery…