Fri, 19 April 2019 at 5:00 am
Paula Patton Debuts New Perm Haircut!
Paula Patton is showing off her new hairstyle!
The 43-year-old Precious actress debuted her new perm while stepping out on Wednesday (April 17) in Malibu, Calif.
Paula kept things cool in a brown shirt, ripped jeans, and desert boots as she stepped out to run a few errands around town.
Earlier this month, Paula was spotted flashing a smile as she stepped out to do some shopping in Los Angeles.
