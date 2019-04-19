Top Stories
Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 12:29 pm

Pete Buttigieg Tells Seth Meyers That Mueller Report Won't 'Change Much' for Trump

Pete Buttigieg stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday night (April 19) and admitted that he doubts the Robert Mueller report will change much politically for President Donald Trump.

The Democratic presidential candidate predicted that even though it confirmed “we have a president who acts in a self-serving way” and engaged in behavior that was “at best unethical” and “legally problematic, to put it charitably” that “politically” he doesn’t “think it will change much” for Trump.

“It’s one more reminder that if we really want to send Trumpism into the history books, the best thing we can do is defeat it decisively at the ballot box in 2020,” Pete added. “The way that the attorney general conducted himself as though he were the personal attorney of the president was incredibly troubling too.”

Pete also talked about how his experience as Mayor has prepared him for the presidency, sharing his campaign announcement with his husband Chasten Buttigieg, and marrying a couple on their way to have a baby.


Credit: Lloyd Bishop; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Pete Buttigieg

