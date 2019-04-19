Pete Davidson Reveals On 'Fallon' That He's 'Kinda' Living With His Mom - Watch Here!

Pete Davidson stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (April 18) and revealed that he and his mom bought a house together.

“So I live with my mom… well we bought a house together, but nobody believes that,” the 25-year-old actor-comedian told Jimmy. “So I live with my mom, kinda. So I have, like, a basement that’s mine, but that’s, like, an apartment, so I live underneath her.”

In order to make the space “a little mine,” Pete said that he’s decided to install an arcade in his basement apartment, but he hasn’t quite landed what he plans to call it.

“I was calling it The Man Cave, but the Mulaneys told me that if I call it that they will no longer be my friend,” Pete continued of his comedian bestie John Mulaney and his wife, Anna. “So, now I call it The Basement like The Ohio State University. I don’t like that college. It’s the ‘the’ that’s the important part.”



