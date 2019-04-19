Top Stories
Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 1:03 pm

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Anna Camp and Skylar Astin are calling off their marriage.

The two, who both starred in Pitch Perfect, have officially split as confirmed by People on Friday (April 19).

According to a source, Skylar stopped wearing his wedding ring and spoke of the split with friends already. They’ve also unfollowed each other on social media, and have not been spotted at a public event together since October of 2018.

They posed together for a photo on Skylar‘s Instagram back in January. “I got crystal gel on my nails just to ring in 2019! 💅🏻🥂✨,” he wrote at the time.

They first started dating in June of 2013, and got married in October of 2016.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, Split

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Pauly D is collecting fan mail to bring to Mike "The Siutation" in prison - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch responds to fake nudes leak - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson denies a feud between she and this fellow American Idol alum - TooFab
  • Leslie Jones is breaking down Game of Thrones - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who Justin Bieber is calling out - Just Jared Jr