Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Anna Camp and Skylar Astin are calling off their marriage.

The two, who both starred in Pitch Perfect, have officially split as confirmed by People on Friday (April 19).

According to a source, Skylar stopped wearing his wedding ring and spoke of the split with friends already. They’ve also unfollowed each other on social media, and have not been spotted at a public event together since October of 2018.

They posed together for a photo on Skylar‘s Instagram back in January. “I got crystal gel on my nails just to ring in 2019! 💅🏻🥂✨,” he wrote at the time.

They first started dating in June of 2013, and got married in October of 2016.