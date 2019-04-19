Rob Delaney & Sharon Horgan Regret Writing Their Early Love Scenes In 'Catastrophe'

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan happily strike a pose together while attending their For Your Consideration screening and panel for Catastrophe hosted by Amazon Prime Experience at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday (April 18) in Hollywood.

The co-writers and co-stars talked about living in London, making the final season of Catastrophe, and the scenes they regretted filming the most.

“All the sex stuff at the beginning, we were like ‘what the hell!’,” Sharon admitted. “You have to wear a baggie around all your junk,” Rob added. “And when you first put it on, you’re like ‘this is nice,’ but then like six takes in, it’s starting to constrict and it’s painful.”

“From my perspective, I have to have that baggie banging against me,” Sharon joked. “It’s bad for you, but it’s sad for me.”

The final season of Catastrophe is available to stream on Amazon Prime now!



Rob Delaney & Sharon Horgan on Sex Scenes and Final Season of ‘Catastrophe’