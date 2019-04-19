Top Stories
Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 12:54 pm

Rob Delaney & Sharon Horgan Regret Writing Their Early Love Scenes In 'Catastrophe'

Rob Delaney & Sharon Horgan Regret Writing Their Early Love Scenes In 'Catastrophe'

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan happily strike a pose together while attending their For Your Consideration screening and panel for Catastrophe hosted by Amazon Prime Experience at Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday (April 18) in Hollywood.

The co-writers and co-stars talked about living in London, making the final season of Catastrophe, and the scenes they regretted filming the most.

“All the sex stuff at the beginning, we were like ‘what the hell!’,” Sharon admitted. “You have to wear a baggie around all your junk,” Rob added. “And when you first put it on, you’re like ‘this is nice,’ but then like six takes in, it’s starting to constrict and it’s painful.”

“From my perspective, I have to have that baggie banging against me,” Sharon joked. “It’s bad for you, but it’s sad for me.”

The final season of Catastrophe is available to stream on Amazon Prime now!


Rob Delaney & Sharon Horgan on Sex Scenes and Final Season of ‘Catastrophe’
Just Jared on Facebook
rob delaney sharon horgan regret writing their early love scenes in catastrophe 01
rob delaney sharon horgan regret writing their early love scenes in catastrophe 02
rob delaney sharon horgan regret writing their early love scenes in catastrophe 03
rob delaney sharon horgan regret writing their early love scenes in catastrophe 04
rob delaney sharon horgan regret writing their early love scenes in catastrophe 05
rob delaney sharon horgan regret writing their early love scenes in catastrophe 06
rob delaney sharon horgan regret writing their early love scenes in catastrophe 07
rob delaney sharon horgan regret writing their early love scenes in catastrophe 08
rob delaney sharon horgan regret writing their early love scenes in catastrophe 09
rob delaney sharon horgan regret writing their early love scenes in catastrophe 10

Credit: Leon Bennett; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Rob Delaney, Sharon Horgan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Pauly D is collecting fan mail to bring to Mike "The Siutation" in prison - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch responds to fake nudes leak - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson denies a feud between she and this fellow American Idol alum - TooFab
  • Leslie Jones is breaking down Game of Thrones - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who Justin Bieber is calling out - Just Jared Jr