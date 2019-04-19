Top Stories
Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 6:43 pm

Rose McGowan Has Some Fun With Friends at Stacks House LA

Rose McGowan is celebrating Financial Literacy Month at Stacks House LA!

The 45-year-old actress stepped out at the pop up with some gal pals on Thursday afternoon (April 18) in downtown Los Angeles.

Rose stopped by Day Owl Rose’s Gold Bar and the Debt Boxing Gym at the pop up which aims to teach financial literacy and celebrate women’s financial empowerment and independence.

The pop up also includes some super fun photo ops including a money shower, big mechanical piggy bank and an infinity room.

Stacks House LA is open through May 19th.

Photos: Deborah Spencer
