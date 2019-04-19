Sofia Richie Steps Out Ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's 40th Birthday Party

Sofia Richie flashes a grin while out to lunch!

The 20-year-old model was spotted sharing a laugh with a friend on Thursday (April 18) in Malibu, Calif.

Sofia sported a gray sweater with denim shorts, gray socks, white and orange sneakers, a black and silver crossbody purse, and reflective sunglasses, holding on to her to-go bag.

Later that night, Sofia and boyfriend Scott Disick attended his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s epic 40th birthday party. Sofia stunned in a one-shoulder black dress that showed lots of leg. See her post below!

FYI: Sofia is wearing HANEY with an Edie Parker purse at the party.