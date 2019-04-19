Stella Santana Talks About Her Music at a Quilt Gathering

Stella Santana opens up about her music career during a gathering held last week with Quilt at her home in New York City.

The singer-songwriter, who is the daughter of legendary musician Carlos Santana, is a rising name in the music world and she opened up about life in New York.

“I actually like that nobody gives a s-it about anybody here. That’s the part that I like the most about this place. It’s because there’s just so much energy happening at all times that you feel it and what’s real. In L.A. it’s like bubble life. There’s a lot of people, but you’re in a car. So you’re not really interacting, where as here you’re on the train and sitting next to this person… you’re constantly surrounded by all this stuff,” she said.

