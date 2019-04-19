The Weeknd, Sza, & Travis Scott: Power is Power' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

The Weeknd, Sza, and Travis Scott have teamed up for a new song!

The three entertainers joined forces for the new song “Power is Power” – which will be featured on the For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones) soundtrack.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd

For the Throne will be available for downloading on Friday, April 26.

You can download “Power is Power” off of iTunes here and stream it now!

Check out the lyrics inside…