Why Don't We: 'Don't Change' From 'UglyDolls' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Why Don’t We have dropped their new song “Don’t Change” from the UglyDolls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)!

The pop band released the track from the highly anticipated animated comedy on Friday (April 19).

The official music video will premiere on their YouTube channel tomorrow at 10am PT/ 1pm ET.

The soundtrack arrives on April 26, and UglyDolls hits theaters on May 3.

“Don’t Change” marks the fourth new song that Why Don’t We have unveiled in 2019, following last month’s collaboration with Macklemore, “I Don’t Belong In This Club.”

“Never even dreamed our songs would be on movie soundtracks,” Why Don’t We shared on Instagram. “This is crazy.”

ICYMI, be sure to check out Kelly Clarkson‘s “Broken & Beautiful” from UglyDolls.

Listen to “Don’t Change” below! You can also download it on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics…