Top Stories
Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 11:40 am

Why Don't We: 'Don't Change' From 'UglyDolls' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Why Don't We: 'Don't Change' From 'UglyDolls' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Why Don’t We have dropped their new song “Don’t Change” from the UglyDolls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)!

The pop band released the track from the highly anticipated animated comedy on Friday (April 19).

The official music video will premiere on their YouTube channel tomorrow at 10am PT/ 1pm ET.

The soundtrack arrives on April 26, and UglyDolls hits theaters on May 3.

“Don’t Change” marks the fourth new song that Why Don’t We have unveiled in 2019, following last month’s collaboration with Macklemore, “I Don’t Belong In This Club.”

“Never even dreamed our songs would be on movie soundtracks,” Why Don’t We shared on Instagram. “This is crazy.”

ICYMI, be sure to check out Kelly Clarkson‘s “Broken & Beautiful” from UglyDolls.

Listen to “Don’t Change” below! You can also download it on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics…
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Randy Shropshire; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Corbyn Besson, Daniel Seavey, First Listen, Jack Avery, Jonah Marais, Movies, Music, why don't we, Zach Herron

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Pauly D is collecting fan mail to bring to Mike "The Siutation" in prison - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch responds to fake nudes leak - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson denies a feud between she and this fellow American Idol alum - TooFab
  • Leslie Jones is breaking down Game of Thrones - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who Justin Bieber is calling out - Just Jared Jr