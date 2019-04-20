Top Stories
What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Adele &amp; Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 2:33 pm

Ariana Grande Says Performing Live is 'Hell' Ahead of Coachella Weekend Two

Ariana Grande Says Performing Live is 'Hell' Ahead of Coachella Weekend Two

Ariana Grande is sharing her thoughts on performing live amid the 2019 Coachella Music Festival.

The “7 rings” singer got candid on Twitter on Thursday (April 18).

When one fan wrote to her, “Music is your therapy and I love seeing it heal you,” Ariana replied in a since-deleted tweet, “Making it is healing. Performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell.”

“I just am sharing,” she continued. “It’s hard and I’m trying and my soul is confused and tired and i love u.”

“Having a routine is good for ptsd,” she added. “Been readin bout it. i would be sad without the shows too. imma be ok. might change the set list a lil.”

She also shared, “I just feel empty and i wanna have more to say / better energy to give to u and rn i don’t have anything. love u. 🖤💻.”

Ariana seems to be feeling better now, though! On Friday, when a fan asked how she is feeling, she responded, “Lil better. i’m so happy i have y’all. and that y’all hear me and care. truly.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Theo Wargo; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Coachella Music Festival, Ariana Grande, Coachella

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wendy Williams is removing all traces of her ex-husband from her show - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch is speaking out after fake nude photos leaked on social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa shaved for the first time since 2012 - TooFab
  • Adele and her husband Simon Konecki are splitting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson is hosting The ARDYs - Just Jared Jr