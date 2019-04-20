Ariana Grande Says Performing Live is 'Hell' Ahead of Coachella Weekend Two

Ariana Grande is sharing her thoughts on performing live amid the 2019 Coachella Music Festival.

The “7 rings” singer got candid on Twitter on Thursday (April 18).

When one fan wrote to her, “Music is your therapy and I love seeing it heal you,” Ariana replied in a since-deleted tweet, “Making it is healing. Performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell.”

“I just am sharing,” she continued. “It’s hard and I’m trying and my soul is confused and tired and i love u.”

“Having a routine is good for ptsd,” she added. “Been readin bout it. i would be sad without the shows too. imma be ok. might change the set list a lil.”

She also shared, “I just feel empty and i wanna have more to say / better energy to give to u and rn i don’t have anything. love u. 🖤💻.”

Ariana seems to be feeling better now, though! On Friday, when a fan asked how she is feeling, she responded, “Lil better. i’m so happy i have y’all. and that y’all hear me and care. truly.”