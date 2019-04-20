Sat, 20 April 2019 at 3:13 pm
Bella Thorne's Ex Mod Sun Comments On Their Split
- Here’s what Mod Sun is saying about his split from Bella Thorne – TMZ
- This celeb revealed he doesn’t wash his face – Just Jared Jr
- Check out Brie Larson‘s chic outfits from this week – Lainey Gossip
- Some fans are happy about Adele‘s divorce for this reason – TooFab
- An Oscar-winning director is suing the Academy – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Bella Thorne, Mod Sun, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet