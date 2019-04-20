Top Stories
Adele &amp; Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 4:00 am

Ben Affleck Grabs His Morning Coffee From Dunkin' Donuts

Ben Affleck Grabs His Morning Coffee From Dunkin' Donuts

Ben Affleck starts off his day with an iced drink from Dunkin’ Donuts!

The 46-year-old Triple Frontier actor – who recently split from Lindsay Shookus again – was spotted making his daily coffee run on Thursday morning (April 18) in Brentwood, Calif.

He donned a gray t-shirt and sweater underneath a darker gray coat, plus blue pants and matching sneakers.

Ben completed his look with a pair of reflective shades.

The day before, it was revealed that Ben donated $2,800 to Democratic presidential candidate California Sen. Kamala Harris, CBS News reports.

Don’t miss Ben in his new drama film Torrance when it premieres on October 18!

