Ben Affleck Grabs His Morning Coffee From Dunkin' Donuts

Ben Affleck starts off his day with an iced drink from Dunkin’ Donuts!

The 46-year-old Triple Frontier actor – who recently split from Lindsay Shookus again – was spotted making his daily coffee run on Thursday morning (April 18) in Brentwood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

He donned a gray t-shirt and sweater underneath a darker gray coat, plus blue pants and matching sneakers.

Ben completed his look with a pair of reflective shades.

The day before, it was revealed that Ben donated $2,800 to Democratic presidential candidate California Sen. Kamala Harris, CBS News reports.

Don’t miss Ben in his new drama film Torrance when it premieres on October 18!