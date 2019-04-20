Ben Affleck Grabs His Morning Coffee From Dunkin' Donuts
Ben Affleck starts off his day with an iced drink from Dunkin’ Donuts!
The 46-year-old Triple Frontier actor – who recently split from Lindsay Shookus again – was spotted making his daily coffee run on Thursday morning (April 18) in Brentwood, Calif.
He donned a gray t-shirt and sweater underneath a darker gray coat, plus blue pants and matching sneakers.
Ben completed his look with a pair of reflective shades.
The day before, it was revealed that Ben donated $2,800 to Democratic presidential candidate California Sen. Kamala Harris, CBS News reports.
