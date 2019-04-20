Charles Melton Cools Off with a Beer at Coachella Weekend Two

Charles Melton stops by the Heineken House to cool off with a beer while attending weekend two of the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Friday (April 19) in Indio, Calif.

The 28-year-old Riverdale actor was also spotted stopping by the Amazon Lockers to pick up his gear for the weekend, including a portable phone charger, an instant camera, mint-flavored breath tablets, and a couple of party card games.

“@Coachella and I didn’t have to pack a thing thanks to the @amazon #amazonlocker

My festival advice, get one!” Charles wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Charles is wearing a Marcell von Berlin scarf, Off-White shoes, and a Laval fanny pack.