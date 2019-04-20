Top Stories
What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Adele &amp; Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 2:59 pm

Charles Melton Cools Off with a Beer at Coachella Weekend Two

Charles Melton Cools Off with a Beer at Coachella Weekend Two

Charles Melton stops by the Heineken House to cool off with a beer while attending weekend two of the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Friday (April 19) in Indio, Calif.

The 28-year-old Riverdale actor was also spotted stopping by the Amazon Lockers to pick up his gear for the weekend, including a portable phone charger, an instant camera, mint-flavored breath tablets, and a couple of party card games.

“@Coachella and I didn’t have to pack a thing thanks to the @amazon #amazonlocker
My festival advice, get one!” Charles wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Charles is wearing a Marcell von Berlin scarf, Off-White shoes, and a Laval fanny pack.
Just Jared on Facebook
charles melton coachella weekend two 01
charles melton coachella weekend two 02
charles melton coachella weekend two 03
charles melton coachella weekend two 04
charles melton coachella weekend two 05
charles melton coachella weekend two 06
charles melton coachella weekend two 07
charles melton coachella weekend two 08

Photos: Chris Polk for Heineken, Michael Simon
Posted to: 2019 Coachella Music Festival, Charles Melton, Coachella

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wendy Williams is removing all traces of her ex-husband from her show - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch is speaking out after fake nude photos leaked on social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa shaved for the first time since 2012 - TooFab
  • Adele and her husband Simon Konecki are splitting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson is hosting The ARDYs - Just Jared Jr