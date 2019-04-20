Top Stories
What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Adele &amp; Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 3:43 pm

Charlie Hunnam Happily Greets Some Lucky Fans

Charlie Hunnam is all smiles while greeting some fans on a walk around his neighborhood on Saturday morning (April 20) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old actor happily posed for photos with the fans in the Hollywood Hills area.

Charlie will next be seen in the upcoming movie The Gentlemen, a new film from director Guy Ritchie.

“When I read the script, it’s sort of vintage Guy Ritchie,” he recently said at CinemaCon. “I grew up on Snatch and Lock, Stock, so when he sent me this script and invited me to be a part of it, I just jumped at the chance.”
