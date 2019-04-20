Top Stories
Sat, 20 April 2019 at 10:51 am

Director John Singleton Reportedly Suffers a Stroke, Celebs Send Prayers on Social Media

Director John Singleton Reportedly Suffers a Stroke, Celebs Send Prayers on Social Media

John Singleton, the Oscar-nominated director of the movie Boyz n the Hood, has reportedly suffered a stroke and is currently in the hospital.

The 51-year-old filmmaker was the youngest person to ever be nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards when he received a nomination in 1992. He was also the first African-American to be nominated for the award.

The news of John‘s stroke was first reported by B. Scott, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Celebs have been sending prayers on social media since the news broke. You can see tweets from Nia Long and Omar Epps below.

Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram, “Pray 4 my brother 🙏🏽👊🏿✨💙. @johnsingleton.”
