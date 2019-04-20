Ellie Goulding Gives Surprise Coachella Performance During Diplo's Set!

Ellie Goulding hits the stage for a special appearance at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Friday night (April 19) in Indio, Calif.

The 32-year-old singer surprised the crowd during Diplo‘s weekend two set for a performance of their song “Close to Me.”

“Night night @diplo thank you for having me,” Ellie wrote on Instagram after the show.

Ellie has released two new songs in the past month and a half and fans are eagerly waiting for her to drop a new album