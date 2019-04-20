Top Stories
Adele &amp; Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 1:24 pm

Ellie Goulding Gives Surprise Coachella Performance During Diplo's Set!

Ellie Goulding Gives Surprise Coachella Performance During Diplo's Set!

Ellie Goulding hits the stage for a special appearance at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Friday night (April 19) in Indio, Calif.

The 32-year-old singer surprised the crowd during Diplo‘s weekend two set for a performance of their song “Close to Me.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellie Goulding

“Night night @diplo thank you for having me,” Ellie wrote on Instagram after the show.

Ellie has released two new songs in the past month and a half and fans are eagerly waiting for her to drop a new album
Just Jared on Facebook
ellie goulding diplo coachella performance 01
ellie goulding diplo coachella performance 02
ellie goulding diplo coachella performance 03
ellie goulding diplo coachella performance 04
ellie goulding diplo coachella performance 05
ellie goulding diplo coachella performance 06
ellie goulding diplo coachella performance 07
ellie goulding diplo coachella performance 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Coachella Music Festival, Coachella, Diplo, Ellie Goulding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wendy Williams is removing all traces of her ex-husband from her show - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch is speaking out after fake nude photos leaked on social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa shaved for the first time since 2012 - TooFab
  • Adele and her husband Simon Konecki are splitting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson is hosting The ARDYs - Just Jared Jr