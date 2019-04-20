Top Stories
Adele &amp; Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 1:05 pm

Eminem Celebrates 11 Years of Sobriety

Eminem Celebrates 11 Years of Sobriety

Eminem is marking an important milestone in his life – 11 years of sobriety!

The 46-year-old rapper took to his Instagram account on Saturday (April 20) to show off his AA coin, which reads, “To thine own self be true.”

Eminem captioned the photo, “11 years – still not afraid.”

Back in late 2017, Eminem opened up about being sober in an interview with Elton John, who has been sober for nearly three decades.

“Getting clean made me grow up. I feel like all the years that I was using, I wasn’t growing as a person,” he said.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eminem

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wendy Williams is removing all traces of her ex-husband from her show - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch is speaking out after fake nude photos leaked on social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa shaved for the first time since 2012 - TooFab
  • Adele and her husband Simon Konecki are splitting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson is hosting The ARDYs - Just Jared Jr