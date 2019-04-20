Eminem Celebrates 11 Years of Sobriety

Eminem is marking an important milestone in his life – 11 years of sobriety!

The 46-year-old rapper took to his Instagram account on Saturday (April 20) to show off his AA coin, which reads, “To thine own self be true.”

Eminem captioned the photo, “11 years – still not afraid.”

Back in late 2017, Eminem opened up about being sober in an interview with Elton John, who has been sober for nearly three decades.

“Getting clean made me grow up. I feel like all the years that I was using, I wasn’t growing as a person,” he said.