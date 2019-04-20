Eva Mendes Shares a Rare Selfie, Jokes She 'Just Can't Do It'

Eva Mendes doesn’t share selfies too often on social media, but she just posted one and explained to fans that she has a hard time taking them.

“I just can’t do it,” the 45-year-old actress and fashion designer captioned the picture on Instagram.

“I just can’t seriously take a selfie. So for those who’ve asked, here you go and I’m sorry. And for the others who never asked for this, I’m sorry too,” she wrote.

In hashtag format, Eva added, “No filter, no personality.”

Liv Tyler commented on the photo and wrote, “Pretty skin!!!😍😍😍😍😍”