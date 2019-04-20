Top Stories
What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 5:01 pm

Eva Mendes Shares a Rare Selfie, Jokes She 'Just Can't Do It'

Eva Mendes doesn’t share selfies too often on social media, but she just posted one and explained to fans that she has a hard time taking them.

“I just can’t do it,” the 45-year-old actress and fashion designer captioned the picture on Instagram.

“I just can’t seriously take a selfie. So for those who’ve asked, here you go and I’m sorry. And for the others who never asked for this, I’m sorry too,” she wrote.

In hashtag format, Eva added, “No filter, no personality.”

Liv Tyler commented on the photo and wrote, “Pretty skin!!!😍😍😍😍😍”
Photos: Getty
