Gavin DeGraw Wipes Out on Ice After Singing 'National Anthem' at Hockey Game - Watch!

It’s a good thing Gavin DeGraw has a good sense of humor!

The 42-year-old singer took to the ice to perform “The National Anthem” ahead of Game 5 in Nashville against the Predators and Dallas Stars hockey match.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gavin DeGraw

After getting the crowd all hyped up, Gavin did a fist in the air before walking off the carpet onto the ice where he totally wiped out since he wasn’t wearing skates.

“I didn’t realize singing the national anthem was a full-contact sport. #ImOkay,” Gavin wrote on Instagram along with a video of him falling.

Glad you didn’t get hurt, Gavin!