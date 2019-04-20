Italia Ricci & Husband Robbie Amell Expecting First Child!

Italia Ricci and her husband Robbie Amell just announced they’re expecting their first child!

The couple took to Instagram to share the happy news, posting a picture of Italia‘s baby bump alongside Robbie with a fake bump.

“One of us is actually pregnant. @italiaricci 🤰🏻🤷🏻‍♂️😱,” Robbie captioned the photo.

Italia also shared the pic, asserting, “We will not take ridiculous portraits of this kid,” before admitting, “We might take ridiculous portraits of this kid.”

We can’t wait to see their ridiculous photos!

Congrats to Italia and Robbie!