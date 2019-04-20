Top Stories
Adele &amp; Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 1:48 am

Italia Ricci & Husband Robbie Amell Expecting First Child!

Italia Ricci & Husband Robbie Amell Expecting First Child!

Italia Ricci and her husband Robbie Amell just announced they’re expecting their first child!

The couple took to Instagram to share the happy news, posting a picture of Italia‘s baby bump alongside Robbie with a fake bump.

“One of us is actually pregnant. @italiaricci 🤰🏻🤷🏻‍♂️😱,” Robbie captioned the photo.

Italia also shared the pic, asserting, “We will not take ridiculous portraits of this kid,” before admitting, “We might take ridiculous portraits of this kid.”

We can’t wait to see their ridiculous photos!

Congrats to Italia and Robbie!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Italia Ricci, Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities, Robbie Amell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Pauly D is collecting fan mail to bring to Mike "The Siutation" in prison - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch responds to fake nudes leak - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson denies a feud between she and this fellow American Idol alum - TooFab
  • Leslie Jones is breaking down Game of Thrones - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who Justin Bieber is calling out - Just Jared Jr