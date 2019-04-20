Top Stories
Adele &amp; Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 11:28 am

James Franco Sticks Close to Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad at Coachella Weekend Two

Isabel Pakzad wraps her arms around boyfriend James Franco‘s neck while walking around the fairgrounds at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival on Friday (April 19) in Indio, Calif.

The couple is attending the second weekend of the festival, which is known for being more low-key and focuses more on the music than the sponsored parties surrounding the festival.

James and Isabel were spotted packing on the PDA last month while enjoying a trip to Miami, where they also showed off their hot bodies by the pool.
