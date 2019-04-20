Top Stories
Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 8:00 am

Jonah Hill & Girlfriend Gianna Santos Enjoy Date Night in Santa Monica

Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos step out for date night!

The 35-year-old Mid90s actor and his girlfriend were spotted going out for a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi on Thursday (April 18) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonah Hill

Jonah looked to be in a great mood while getting the car door for Gianna after their meal.

He rocked a Dead Kennedys graphic t-shirt underneath a plaid coat, along with beige pants, black and yellow Adidas sneakers, and glasses.

The couple also held hands while taking a walk last weekend in Beverly Hills.

ICYMI, Beanie Feldstein, Jonah‘s sister, recently opened up about the death of their brother Jordan for the first time.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Gianna Santos, Jonah Hill

