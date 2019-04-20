Kacey Musgraves Switches Up Her Style For Coachella 2019 Weekend 2!

Kacey Musgraves rocked another cool look for weekend two of the 2019 Coachella Music Festival!

The 30-year-old Grammy winning singer took the stage at the music fest on Friday evening (April 19) in Indio, Calif.

Kacey‘s set included her hits like “High Horse,” “Slow Burn,” “Butterflies,” and “Golden Hour.”

Kacey showed her festival style in a brown suede two piece set that included high waisted bottoms and floor length top.

She accessorized with clear heels and beautiful turquoise and silver jewelry.

