Keira Knightley & Julianne Moore Step Out For 'Chanel's Mademoiselle Privé Exhibition

Keira Knightley and Julianne Moore looked stunning at the celebration for Chanel‘s exhibition!

The two actress stepped out at the Mademoiselle Privé exhibition on Thursday evening (April 18) at West Bund Art Center in Shanghai.

They were also joined by Julianne‘s husband Bart Freundlich.

The exhibition features a small library with volumes about Coco Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld, his short films, and memorabilia from the brand’s three creative pillars: haute couture, high jewelry and Chanel No 5 perfume.

FYI: Both Keira and Julianne are wearing Chanel.