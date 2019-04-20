Top Stories
Adele &amp; Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 12:17 am

Keira Knightley & Julianne Moore Step Out For 'Chanel's Mademoiselle Privé Exhibition

Keira Knightley & Julianne Moore Step Out For 'Chanel's Mademoiselle Privé Exhibition

Keira Knightley and Julianne Moore looked stunning at the celebration for Chanel‘s exhibition!

The two actress stepped out at the Mademoiselle Privé exhibition on Thursday evening (April 18) at West Bund Art Center in Shanghai.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keira Knightley

They were also joined by Julianne‘s husband Bart Freundlich.

The exhibition features a small library with volumes about Coco Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld, his short films, and memorabilia from the brand’s three creative pillars: haute couture, high jewelry and Chanel No 5 perfume.

FYI: Both Keira and Julianne are wearing Chanel.
Just Jared on Facebook
julianne moore natalie portman chanel exhibition 01
julianne moore natalie portman chanel exhibition 02
julianne moore natalie portman chanel exhibition 03
julianne moore natalie portman chanel exhibition 04
julianne moore natalie portman chanel exhibition 05
julianne moore natalie portman chanel exhibition 06
julianne moore natalie portman chanel exhibition 07
julianne moore natalie portman chanel exhibition 08
julianne moore natalie portman chanel exhibition 09
julianne moore natalie portman chanel exhibition 10
julianne moore natalie portman chanel exhibition 11

Photos: Chanel
Posted to: Bart Freundlich, Julianne Moore, Keira Knightley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Pauly D is collecting fan mail to bring to Mike "The Siutation" in prison - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch responds to fake nudes leak - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson denies a feud between she and this fellow American Idol alum - TooFab
  • Leslie Jones is breaking down Game of Thrones - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who Justin Bieber is calling out - Just Jared Jr