Kim Kardashian Reacts to College Admissions Scandal, Says She'd Never Abuse 'Privilege' in That Way

Kim Kardashian is speaking out with her thoughts on the college admissions scandal.

The 38-year-old reality star says that she will never use her “privilege” to get her kids into a college that they couldn’t into on their own.

“If they couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in anyway,” Kim said in an interview with CNN’s Van Jones (via E! News). “That’s what I see is not appropriate.”

“I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. To buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody,” Kim added.

Kim is currently studying to become a lawyer and hopes that she inspires her kids with her hard work.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among the dozens of parents who were accused of committing mail fraud and honest services mail fraud as part of the scandal.