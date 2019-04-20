Top Stories
What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 10:55 pm

Kristen Stewart Stops By Nail Salon with Girlfriend Sara Dinkin

Kristen Stewart leads the way as she and girlfriend Sara Dinkin leave a nail salon on Saturday afternoon (April 20) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old Charlie’s Angles star went casual in a green hoodie, black sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants while the stylist sported a white sweatshirt and red Adidas track pants for their outing.

Last weekend, Kristen and Sara were spotted packing on the PDA as they checked out The 1975‘s set at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival.

You can check out the first look photos at Kristen‘s upcoming movie Charlie’s Angels here!

The film is set to hit theaters on November 15.
