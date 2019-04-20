Top Stories
Adele &amp; Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 12:43 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Attends Kate Hudson's 40th Birthday Party!

Leonardo DiCaprio Attends Kate Hudson's 40th Birthday Party!

Leonardo DiCaprio keeps a low profile in a white hoodie while leaving Kate Hudson‘s birthday party on Friday night (April 19) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Kate threw a pizza-making party for her 40th birthday and lots of stars showed up for the fun event!

Leonardo took to social media that day to promote Lil Dicky‘s new song “Earth,” which he is featured on at the end.

“Thank you to @lildickytweets and all the artists that came together to make this happen. Net profits from the song, video, and merchandise will go to many @dicapriofdn partners on the frontlines of implementing solutions to climate change,” Leo wrote. “The @dicapriofdn partners that will benefit from this collaboration include @SharkRayFund, @SolutionsProj, @GreengrantsFund, the Quick Response Fund for Nature, and the Carbon Cycle Institute. Thank you for supporting climate action.”
  • Sunflower

    Its nice to seem him smiling even if the photo is like 3 megapixels.