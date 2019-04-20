Leonardo DiCaprio Attends Kate Hudson's 40th Birthday Party!

Leonardo DiCaprio keeps a low profile in a white hoodie while leaving Kate Hudson‘s birthday party on Friday night (April 19) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Kate threw a pizza-making party for her 40th birthday and lots of stars showed up for the fun event!

Leonardo took to social media that day to promote Lil Dicky‘s new song “Earth,” which he is featured on at the end.

“Thank you to @lildickytweets and all the artists that came together to make this happen. Net profits from the song, video, and merchandise will go to many @dicapriofdn partners on the frontlines of implementing solutions to climate change,” Leo wrote. “The @dicapriofdn partners that will benefit from this collaboration include @SharkRayFund, @SolutionsProj, @GreengrantsFund, the Quick Response Fund for Nature, and the Carbon Cycle Institute. Thank you for supporting climate action.”