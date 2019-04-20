Top Stories
What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 6:12 pm

Mariah Carey Stuns in Little Black Dress While Stepping Out in NYC

Mariah Carey Stuns in Little Black Dress While Stepping Out in NYC

Mariah Carey turns heads while heading out in the Big Apple!

The 49-year-old “We Belong Together” singer oozed glamour while out and about with her 7-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe (not pictured) on Friday (April 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

She paired her little black dress with a black jacket draped over her shoulders, black tights, pee-toe heels, an assortment of jewelry, and stylish sunglasses, styling her hair into an updo.

Mariah was all smiles as she went about her night.

“I hate to put everybody back in Math class but watch this hilarious response to Rocky’s multiplication tables shenanigans 😂 leaving their teacher shook!” Mariah captioned the Instagram video below earlier this week.

ICYMI, Ariana Grande recently called Mariah the “queen of everything.”
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Mariah Carey

