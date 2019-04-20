Top Stories
Sat, 20 April 2019 at 6:31 pm

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Head Out for the Day in Dublin

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Head Out for the Day in Dublin

Michael Fassbender gets behind the wheel of his car as he and wife Alicia Vikander check out of The Merrion Hotel on Saturday afternoon (April 20) in Dublin, Ireland.

The 42-year-old actor tried to keep a low profile under a blue baseball hat, sunglasses and a tan coat as he and the 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress headed out for the day.

Earlier this month, it was reported that The Tomb Raider sequel starring Alicia had found a script writer.

There is no word on when the sequel will begin filming.

