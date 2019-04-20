Top Stories
Adele &amp; Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 6:00 am

Mila Kunis Keeps It Cute & Casual for Nail Salon Trip

Mila Kunis looks both comfy and cute while treating herself to a pampering session!

The 35-year-old Bad Moms actress was spotted visiting a nail salon on Thursday (April 18) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mila Kunis

She carried her Converse sneakers in her hand and wore a pair of salon flip-flops to her car to protect her fresh pedicure.

Mila also stopped by Alfred Coffee for an iced drink.

She tied a blue and white checked shirt tied around her waist, pairing it with a black crop t-shirt, black pants, and an assortment of bracelets.

ICYMI, Mila and husband Ashton Kutcher recently enjoyed dinner with friends in Hollywood.
