Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 10:38 am

NBC's 'Chicago' Franchise is Losing Three of Its Stars

NBC's 'Chicago' Franchise is Losing Three of Its Stars

The Chicago franchise on NBC is losing three of its biggest stars.

Jon Seda is leaving Chicago PD after several years on multiple shows within the franchise. He started as a recurring star on Chicago Fire before he moved to Chicago PD as one of the original stars. His character then left in the middle of season four to join Chicago Justice, but when that she was canceled, he returned to Chicago PD.

Deadline reports that his character “had played out” and the decision for him to leave was a creative one.

Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling are both leaving Chicago Med.

“Sorry to say that this is true. I love my #ChicagoMed #OneChicago family dearly. And a special thank you to all the fans that have made these last four seasons so amazing,” Colin wrote on Twitter to confirm the news.
