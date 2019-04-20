Nina Dobrev Hangs With Jaden Smith, BLACKPINK, & More at Coachella

Nina Dobrev is having too much fun during weekend two of the 2019 Coachella Music Festival!

The 30-year-old Fam actress was spotted wandering around the festival on Friday night (April 19) in Indio, Calif.

She sported white overalls with a matching jacket and a red shirt, finishing off her look with a backpack, an assortment of jewelry, sunglasses, white sneakers, and a fun pair of socks.

Nina was all smiles as she strolled, staying hydrated with a water bottle.

Nina also gave fans an inside look at her experience via her Instagram Stories, showing off a fridge packed with drinks, her cute bathing suit, her and her friends’ colorful nails and bracelets, and her cartwheels at Jaden Smith‘s set.

She hung out with him, Odessa Adlon, Harry Hudson, BLACKPINK, Moises Arias, Jessica Szohr, and more.