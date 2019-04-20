Top Stories
What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Adele &amp; Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 5:39 pm

Nina Dobrev Hangs With Jaden Smith, BLACKPINK, & More at Coachella

Nina Dobrev Hangs With Jaden Smith, BLACKPINK, & More at Coachella

Nina Dobrev is having too much fun during weekend two of the 2019 Coachella Music Festival!

The 30-year-old Fam actress was spotted wandering around the festival on Friday night (April 19) in Indio, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nina Dobrev

She sported white overalls with a matching jacket and a red shirt, finishing off her look with a backpack, an assortment of jewelry, sunglasses, white sneakers, and a fun pair of socks.

Nina was all smiles as she strolled, staying hydrated with a water bottle.

Nina also gave fans an inside look at her experience via her Instagram Stories, showing off a fridge packed with drinks, her cute bathing suit, her and her friends’ colorful nails and bracelets, and her cartwheels at Jaden Smith‘s set.

She hung out with him, Odessa Adlon, Harry Hudson, BLACKPINK, Moises Arias, Jessica Szohr, and more.

View this post on Instagram

🔆

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Just Jared on Facebook
nina dobrev is having too much fun at coachella 01
nina dobrev is having too much fun at coachella 02
nina dobrev is having too much fun at coachella 03
nina dobrev is having too much fun at coachella 04
nina dobrev is having too much fun at coachella 05
nina dobrev is having too much fun at coachella 06
nina dobrev is having too much fun at coachella 07
nina dobrev is having too much fun at coachella 08
nina dobrev is having too much fun at coachella 09

Photos: Backgrid USA, Instagram
Posted to: 2019 Coachella Music Festival, Blackpink, Coachella, Harry Hudson, Jaden Smith, Jessica Szohr, Moises Arias, Nina Dobrev, Odessa Adlon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wendy Williams is removing all traces of her ex-husband from her show - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch is speaking out after fake nude photos leaked on social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa shaved for the first time since 2012 - TooFab
  • Adele and her husband Simon Konecki are splitting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson is hosting The ARDYs - Just Jared Jr