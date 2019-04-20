Patrick Schwarzenegger Reveals He Hasn't Smoked Weed in Four Years

Patrick Schwarzenegger is all about getting high on life nowadays.

The 25-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon (April 20) – aka the unofficial smoking weed holiday – to reveal that he hasn’t smoked weed in over four years after a conversation with dad Arnold Schwarzenegger.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Patrick Schwarzenegger

“FUN STORY: Few years ago (4 exactly) showed up lil high to Easter brunch… classic,” Patrick writes. “My old man asked why… said ‘I dunno makes thing more fun.’ He replied how much more fun do you need to have, life is so good. I’m high on life. I never want anything that would take me out of my current life.”



Patrick continues: “Being high on life is better then anything else. Long story short… Haven’t smoked since then… just HIGH ON LIFE NOW! Happy & healthy & can’t thank god enough to see another day! Happy 4/20 sorry if that was a buzz kill lol”

Check out his selfie below!