Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 3:00 am

Pippa Middleton Opens Up About Son Arthur For First Time!

Pippa Middleton is opening up about her son Arthur for the first time!

The 35-year-old younger sister of Kate Middleton recently explained the the six-month-old is already loving the water!

“Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water,” she told Waitrose Kitchen magazine.

She continued, “He’s now six months old, and swimming is one of our favorite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion.”

Pippa, who has previously spilled about her love of swimming, added, “Water activity is a great form of exercise you can do with your baby!”

Since welcoming Arthur in October of 2018, Pippa has mostly kept a low profile.
Photos: Getty
