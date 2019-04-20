Reese Witherspoon Steps Out for Kate Hudson's Birthday Party!

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth hold hands while leaving a private home on Friday night (April 19) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress stepped out to help her friend Kate Hudson celebrate her 40th birthday at a pizza-making party.

Some of the other celebs who were in attendance at the party included Leonardo DiCaprio, Rachel Zoe, Erin Foster, Jennifer Meyer, and Johnny Knoxville.

On Saturday, Reese put up a “Husband Appreciation Day” post on Instagram. She wrote, “Endlessly appreciative of my adorable, supportive husband. He sure knows how to keep us smiling!”