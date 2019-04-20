The 1975's Matt Healy Goes Shirtless For Coachella 2019 Weekend 2 Performance

The 1975 just gave an epic performance during weekend two of the 2019 Coachella Music Festival!

The group – Matt Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel – took the stage for the second time during the festival on Friday night (April 19) in Indio, Calif.

During the set, Matt went shirtless, showing off his tattoo collection.

The band most released A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships last November and are set to release another record later this year.

Also pictured inside: The 1975 performing at the KROQ HD Radio Sound Space Pop-Up earlier in the week at the Roxy in Los Angeles.