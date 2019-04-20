Top Stories
Adele &amp; Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 3:30 am

The 1975's Matt Healy Goes Shirtless For Coachella 2019 Weekend 2 Performance

The 1975's Matt Healy Goes Shirtless For Coachella 2019 Weekend 2 Performance

The 1975 just gave an epic performance during weekend two of the 2019 Coachella Music Festival!

The group – Matt Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel – took the stage for the second time during the festival on Friday night (April 19) in Indio, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The 1975

During the set, Matt went shirtless, showing off his tattoo collection.

The band most released A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships last November and are set to release another record later this year.

Also pictured inside: The 1975 performing at the KROQ HD Radio Sound Space Pop-Up earlier in the week at the Roxy in Los Angeles.

Just Jared on Facebook
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 01
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 02
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 03
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 04
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 05
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 06
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 07
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 08
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 09
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 10
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 11
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 12
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 13
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 14
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 15
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 16
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 17
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 18
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 19
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 20
the 1975 matty healy 2019 weekend 2 21

Photos: Getty, KROQ
Posted to: 2019 Coachella Music Festival, Matt Healy, The 1975

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wendy Williams is removing all traces of her ex-husband from her show - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch is speaking out after fake nude photos leaked on social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa shaved for the first time since 2012 - TooFab
  • Adele and her husband Simon Konecki are splitting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson is hosting The ARDYs - Just Jared Jr