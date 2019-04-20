Top Stories
Adele &amp; Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 1:55 pm

What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Have you seen the word “Ontas” floating around social media and been confused about what it means? Well, we have you covered.

The “ontas” meme started surfacing online just a few days ago. The word is a shortened version of the Spanish phrase “Dónde estás,” which translates to, “Where are you?”

The phrase has became a new version of “Netflix and chill.” In other terms, it’s basically a booty call.

Fans have been flooding the DMs of celebrities with the phrase and lots of stars, including Outlander‘s Sam Heughan, are confused about what is going on. Model Barbara Palvin picked up on what is going on and she sent the message to her boyfriend Dylan Sprouse. See how more celebs are reacting below!

Click inside to read what more celebs are saying…

View this post on Instagram

Ontas?

A post shared by diplo (@diplo) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Random

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wendy Williams is removing all traces of her ex-husband from her show - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch is speaking out after fake nude photos leaked on social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa shaved for the first time since 2012 - TooFab
  • Adele and her husband Simon Konecki are splitting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson is hosting The ARDYs - Just Jared Jr