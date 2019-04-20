What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme
Have you seen the word “Ontas” floating around social media and been confused about what it means? Well, we have you covered.
The “ontas” meme started surfacing online just a few days ago. The word is a shortened version of the Spanish phrase “Dónde estás,” which translates to, “Where are you?”
The phrase has became a new version of “Netflix and chill.” In other terms, it’s basically a booty call.
Fans have been flooding the DMs of celebrities with the phrase and lots of stars, including Outlander‘s Sam Heughan, are confused about what is going on. Model Barbara Palvin picked up on what is going on and she sent the message to her boyfriend Dylan Sprouse. See how more celebs are reacting below!
Someone please enlighten me?
What is “Ontas?”
😳
— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) April 19, 2019
Ontas? @dylansprouse
— Barbara Palvin (@BarbaraPalvin) April 18, 2019
Ontas?
— Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) April 18, 2019
Ontas? Is getting ridiculous over here
— Kane Brown (@kanebrown) April 20, 2019
What is Ontas?!
— Colin o'donoghue (@colinodonoghue1) April 19, 2019
Ontas?
— Keegan Allen (@KeeganAllen) April 19, 2019
Ontas??
— JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) April 19, 2019
¿Ontas?
— Nash Overstreet (@NASHOVERSTREET) April 19, 2019